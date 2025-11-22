'Don't Use Electric Kettles On The Train!': Central Railway Warns Passengers After Viral Video Shows Woman Cooking Maggi In AC Coach |

Mumbai: Central Railway issued a strong safety advisory on Saturday after a viral video showed a woman preparing Maggi noodles inside the AC coach of an express train using an electric kettle plugged into the coach’s power socket. The advisory, shared on X (formerly Twitter), included an image of a woman with a kettle and a bold warning: “DON'T USE ELECTRIC KETTLES ON THE TRAIN!”

Travel Smart, Stay Safe!

⚠️ High-voltage appliances like electric kettles can trigger sparks, fire risks, or electrical tripping inside train coaches.

Please do not use such devices and help maintain a safe environment on the train. 🚆#CentralRailway #ResponsibleRailyatri pic.twitter.com/X9jBE5PdEP — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 22, 2025

In its post, Central Railway urged passengers to prioritise onboard safety, writing, “Travel Smart, Stay Safe! High-voltage appliances like electric kettles can trigger sparks, fire risks, or electrical tripping inside train coaches. Please do not use such devices and help maintain a safe environment on the train.”

The clarification comes a day after the video sparked widespread discussion online over misuse of railway facilities and unsafe passenger behaviour.

Is this train travel hack to cook food in train is okay?

Is this legal? pic.twitter.com/tuxj9qsoHv — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) November 20, 2025

What The Viral Video Showed

The clip, widely circulated across social media platforms, reportedly filmed inside the AC coach of an express train, shows a woman casually cooking Maggi using an electric kettle plugged into the train’s electrical socket. Laughing and engaging with those around her, she remarks that “the kitchen is on anywhere and everywhere,” joking that she doesn’t “get a holiday even on a holiday trip.”

At one point, she even tells the person recording that she plans to make tea for at least 15 people, further adding to the online outrage. Co-passengers, seemingly her family members, appear entertained and smile throughout the incident, unaware of the safety hazards involved. Though the video went viral quickly, there is still no confirmed information about the train’s route, date of travel or the identities of those involved.

Action is being initiated against the channel and the person concerned.



Using electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited.

It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to fire incidence and be disastrous for other passengers also.

May also cause… https://t.co/di9vkxrDLv — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 21, 2025

Railways Responds With Strict Warning

After the clip gained traction, Central Railway released an official response stating that action has been initiated against the concerned individual and the social media channel that posted the video. The statement also stated that using electric kettles or similar appliances on trains is illegal, unsafe, and can cause fire outbreaks, electrical short-circuits, disruption of power supply, malfunctioning of AC units and electronic ports. Passengers have been advised to immediately report any similar activities to onboard staff or railway authorities to ensure the safety of all travellers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/