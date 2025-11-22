 Mumbai News: Delivery Boy Stalks, Sends Obscene Messages To Woman In Byculla; Complaint Filed
According to the Mumbai Police, disturbed by the delivery boy's persistent harassment, the woman filed a complaint at the Byculla police station, and a search for the accused has been launched.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Delivery Boy Stalks, Sends Obscene Messages To Woman In Byculla | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman from Byculla has filed a complaint against an unidentified delivery boy for allegedly stalking, threatening, and sending obscene messages. According to an IANS report, the accused took the woman's number under the pretext of issuing a refund after delivering groceries, but he repeatedly kept messaging her from multiple numbers, even after several warnings.

Earlier last month, the Colaba Police arrested a 43-year-old delivery boy for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl in a residential building at the Colaba. In the case, an FIR was registered in Colaba police station against delivery boy. A delivery boy residing at Cuffe Parade, allegedly approached the minor girl under the pretext of asking for an address. He then kissed her on the cheek and neck, pinched her lips, and behaved in a manner that outraged her modesty. The child’s mother immediately informed the police, following which a case was registered.

Prior to that, a Blinkit delivery boy sexually harassed a woman by inappropriately touching her. The footage, dated 3 October 2025 at around 5:30 PM, showed the delivery boy and the woman standing outside a house. The woman paid cash to him and while handing over the parcel, he allegedly touched the woman’s chest with his other hand.

