 'I Am Marathi, Won’t Take Orders From Biharis': Woman Tells Boss As 'MNS Workers' Slap Him; Video Viral
A viral video triggered outrage after two men, allegedly MNS workers, were seen slapping an employer during a heated Marathi-vs-Bihari dispute in an office. The clash reportedly began when a Marathi woman employee refused to follow the employer’s instructions. The authenticity of the video remains unverified, but netizens have condemned the violent behaviour of the individuals.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Mumbai: A viral video alleging that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers slapped a man during a dispute involving a Marathi employee and her Bihari employer has sparked intense online debate, raising questions about regional fault lines and political interference in workplace matters.

Viral Video Shows Assault On Employer

The video, widely circulated on X, shows a confrontation inside what appears to be an office. According to the claims shared along with the clip, the employer had asked his female staffer to report to work on time. The woman allegedly refused and reportedly told him that, as a Marathi, she would not work under the instructions of a Bihari employer. This remark, as per social media posts, triggered the involvement of individuals purported to be MNS workers.

In the video, two men dressed in yellow T-shirts, allegedly identified online as MNS workers, are seen talking to the employer while two others remain inside the office. After a brief exchange, the situation escalates abruptly: the two men in yellow are seen slapping the employer several times. A woman, seemingly enraged, enters the frame as the assault continues and the other individuals present appear to threaten or intimidate the employer.

The clip captures a chaotic scene, with multiple people surrounding and shouting at the employer, turning an office disagreement into a heated confrontation. The Free Press Journal, however, has not independently verified the origin, authenticity, or the claims associated with the video.

Netizens React To Viral Video

The footage quickly ignited strong reactions online. Many users condemned the behaviour of the individuals seen slapping the employer, calling it lawless, unprovoked and politically motivated. Several questioned the narrative that the disagreement warranted political intervention at all, arguing that office discipline is not a matter for political outfits to police.

Others criticised the alleged use of regional identity to justify workplace behaviour, saying it unfairly pits communities against each other. Some also accused those involved of exploiting linguistic and regional differences for dramatic effect.

