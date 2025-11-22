 Charkop Firing Case: Four More Arrested In Attempt On Real Estate Agent Freddy D’Lima; Total Accused Now Five
Charkop Firing Case: Four More Arrested In Attempt On Real Estate Agent Freddy D'Lima; Total Accused Now Five

The Mumbai Crime Branch has detained four additional men in connection with the Charkop shooting targeting real estate agent and social worker Freddy D’Lima. Investigations suggest a financial dispute over a redevelopment project may have led to the alleged attack. Earlier, a bar manager was arrested for allegedly orchestrating the shooting by hiring gunmen.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Charkop Firing Case: Four More Arrested In Attempt On Social Worker Freddy D’Lima; Total Accused Now Five | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In the Charkop firing case where 42-year-old real estate agent and social worker Freddy D’Lima was targeted, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested four more accused on Friday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The arrested men have been identified as Rajesh Chauhan (42), resident of Kandivali; Subhash Mohite (44), resident of Virar; Mangesh Choudhary (40), resident of Pune; and Krishna Singh (25), resident of Thane.

Police Action

The arrests were made by Unit 11, under the leadership of Unit 6’s PI Bharat Ghone, following the directive of DCP Vishal Thakur. All four were traced and detained from Kolhapur before being brought to Mumbai for interrogation.

Total Accused Now Five

With these arrests, the total number of accused in the case has reached five. On Thursday, Charkop Police had arrested 35-year-old Munna Sheikh, alias Guddu, a bar and restaurant manager, for his alleged involvement in planning the attack.

Possible Motive

During investigation, police found that Guddu had a financial dispute with D’Lima. Officers suspect that Guddu may have hired shooters to eliminate D’Lima.

Property Dispute Background

An officer revealed that both Guddu and D’Lima live in the same housing society but were involved in redevelopment deals with different builders. The project was reportedly valued at around ₹4 crore, which may have caused prolonged tension between the two.

Investigation Ongoing

It is suspected that this dispute may have driven Guddu to plan the firing attack, although police have not officially confirmed this motive. Guddu has been remanded to police custody till November 27. The Charkop Police continue to probe the case.

