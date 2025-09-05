Mumbai: New AC Bus Route A-84 Launched Between Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk And Oshiwara Depot Via Coastal Road

In a major boost to Mumbai’s public transportation network, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced the launch of a new air-conditioned (AC) bus route A-84. | X

Mumbai: In a major boost to Mumbai’s public transportation network, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced the launch of a new air-conditioned (AC) bus route A-84. This new service, starting from Sunday, September 7, 2025, will operate between Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk and Oshiwara Bus Depot via the Swarajyarakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road. "The new route is part of BEST’s ongoing initiative to modernize its fleet by gradually adding new AC buses, many of which have already been introduced into service" said an official of BEST.

New AC Bus Across Mumbai

"The newly launched Route A-84 is designed to improve commuter comfort and reduce travel time by connecting key areas of South and Western Mumbai via coastal road. The bus will cover important stops including Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Station), Worli Sea Face, Worli Depot, Babasaheb Chowk, Mayor’s Bungalow (Shivaji Park), Mahim, Khar Road ( W) , Santacruz Depot, Vile Parle, Andheri Station (West), Mahim, Khar Station Road (West), Oshiwara Bridge, and finally Oshiwara bus Depot. The route aims to provide a convenient and efficient travel option for both daily commuters and occasional travelers" he said.

From Oshiwara Bus Depot, the first bus will depart at 7:15 AM and the last bus will leave at 5:20 PM. In the reverse direction, from Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum), the first bus will depart at 8:50 AM, with the last bus at 7:15 PM. Buses on this route will operate at regular intervals of approximately 40 to 45 minutes throughout the day, ensuring consistent availability and minimal waiting times for passengers.

The fare structure has been kept affordable, with a minimum fare of Rs 12 and a maximum fare of Rs 50, making it accessible for a wide range of commuters. The service will be operational all seven days of the week, providing a reliable and comfortable travel option regardless of the day.

BEST Urges Citizens to Try New AC Route

BEST has urged citizens to make use of this newly introduced AC bus service, highlighting its potential to offer a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience, especially along Mumbai’s newly developed coastal route. "The initiative reflects BEST’s commitment to enhancing public transport in the city while keeping passenger convenience and modern infrastructure at the forefront" further added official.