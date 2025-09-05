Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 15 Protesters For Unlawful Assembly And Obstructing Officials After Toll Plaza Incident

The Bandra police have booked 15 unidentified persons, who were travelling in four vehicles towards Azad Maidan to participate in the Maratha protest. | X @thenewsdrum

Mumbai: The Bandra police have booked 15 unidentified persons, who were travelling in four vehicles towards Azad Maidan to participate in the Maratha protest on Monday evening, for alleged unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, disobedience of lawful orders promulgated by a public servant, and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties. This action followed their misconduct towards police on bandobast duty at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) toll plaza.

Protesters Force Entry at BWSL

Police inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad, in his complaint, said they refused to follow the diversion orders, disrupted the area, and forcefully entered the BWSL to proceed to the protest site. On-duty personnel attempted to stop them, but the protesters began filming the police while pushing through barricades. The convoy included two pickup vans and two SUVs, all of which have been identified by their registration numbers. A Bandra police officer said no arrests have been made but they are tracking the vehicles through CCTVs.