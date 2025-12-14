RSS Centenary: BJP–Shiv Sena Legislators Visit Dr Hedgewar Memorial In Nagpur, NCP Stays Away

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. | FPJ

Nagpur: Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, headquartered here ,is celebrating its centenary year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and legislators from both Houses belonging to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena visited the memorial of RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Reshimbagh here on Sunday morning.

NCP leaders skip visit, continue tradition of staying away

Llegislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who are also part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, skipped the visit. Pawar and NCP legislators had stayed away from the visit to the RSS headquarters last year, too. Ever since the BJP has come to power in state, the visit by its legislators to the RSS Hq has become a custom being fo9llowed religiously.

Fadnavis and Shinde paid tributes at the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, where memorials of Dr Hedgewar and the second Sarsanghchalak, MS Golwalkar, are located. The leaders later had breakfast with legislators. Interacting with Sangh functionaries, Shinde reportedly congratulated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on completing 100 years of its formation. He described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a “true patriot” and termed the centenary year as a “centenary of patriotism”.

Shinde said that whenever legislators come to Nagpur for the winter session, they make it a point to visit the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. “We experience a different feeling here and draw strength and inspiration for serving the people,” he said.

He also claimed that the ideology of the RSS and the Shiv Sena matched, noting that in the early years several Shiv Sena workers were drawn from RSS shakhas. “Both RSS and Shiv Sena workers are always at the forefront during calamities and work impartially for society,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the RSS has worked for 100 years with dedication, away from publicity, and played an active role during disasters and crises.

