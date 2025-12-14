 Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry To Welcome Football Icon At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH
Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry To Welcome Football Icon At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH

Mumbai witnessed widespread fan excitement for Lionel Messi's anticipated 2025 India visit. A video shared by fcbmumbai's Instagram showed fans dancing to Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ entry song in Dhurandhar. Messi's arrival in Mumbai is seen as an emotional and exciting moment for fans.

article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai on Sunday, December 14, witnessed yet another wave of Lionel Messi fever as fans came up with a unique and creative tribute to welcome the global football icon. A video shared by the Instagram handle of fcbmumbai showed a group of fans wearing Messi face masks and dancing to Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry song ‘FA9LA’ from Dhurandhar, adding a desi twist to their welcome for the football legend in the city.

Clips of Khanna’s slow-motion walk, paired with the FA9LA soundtrack, have gone viral, with social media users praising his magnetic screen presence. Several creators across platforms are recreating the entry in their own style, further boosting the trend.

'GOAT India Tour 2025': Why Lionel Messi's Mumbai Visit Means More Than Just Football

Lionel Messi’s Mumbai visit has created a wave of excitement in the city. Several videos of fans singing Ganpati aarti in front of his poster, to some chanting his name in the local train, have gone viral on social media. For millions of fans in India, watching Messi is far more emotional than a football event.

article-image

His arrival in the city represents a dream that many never imagined would come true, a chance to see a global icon whose journey has inspired people far beyond the boundaries of sport. Watching Messi play on television has been a ritual for Mumbaikars for nearly two decades, and now seeing him walk into Wankhede Stadium feels like those distant dreams reaching home.

article-image

At Wankhede Stadium, the football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy. Amid the event, the Mumbai Police has put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.

