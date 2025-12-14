 VIDEO: Fans Gather Outside Brabourne, Wankhede Stadium Ahead Of Messi Visit In Mumbai
The Lionel Messi fever has hit Mumbai on Sunday. The Argentine legend arrived in the city in the afternoon and has a packed schedule for the day as part of his GOAT India Tour. Messi will attend a private event in CCI, before heading to the Wankhede Stadium for the festivities alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is scheduled to head to the Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will attend a Padel GOAT Club event, followed by a celebrity football match later in the afternoon.

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event of the 'GOAT India Tour'.

Mumbai Police have put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.

Expecting heavy crowd near the stadiums during Messi's visit, the city police force has deployed more than 2,000 personnel in and around both the venues.

