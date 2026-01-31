 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Slum Cluster In Govandi; No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out on Saturday morning in a cluster of huts in New Gautam Nagar slum, Govandi, Mumbai. The blaze, which started around 10 am, affected four to five huts but caused no casualties. Four fire engines and emergency vehicles were deployed to control the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Firefighting efforts successfully contained the blaze.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Slum Cluster In Govandi; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a row of huts in a slum cluster in the Govandi area in the eastern suburbs here on Saturday morning, civic officials said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that broke out around 10 am in New Gautam Nagar, they said.

Four fire engines and other emergency response vehicles were engaged in the firefighting operations, a civic official said, adding that the blaze was confined to four to five huts.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

