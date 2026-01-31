February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi | Canva

If you’re planning house parties, Valentine's Day celebrations, or casual weekend hangouts in February 2026, it’s important to mark your calendar for dry days. On these dates, the sale of alcohol is completely prohibited under state excise laws. The ban applies to wine shops, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants, though consuming alcohol purchased earlier at home is usually not restricted.

Dry days are observed to maintain public order during religious occasions, national observances, and elections, and the rules are enforced strictly across regions.

Confirmed Dry Days In February 2026

February 15, Sunday – Maha Shivratri

Dry day observed in both Maharashtra and Delhi, as the festival holds religious significance across the country.

February 19, Thursday – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Observed as a dry day only in Maharashtra, marking the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king.

February 23, Monday – Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Alcohol sales are prohibited in both Mumbai and Delhi to mark the reformer’s birth anniversary.

Additional Dry Days Due To Local Body Elections In Maharashtra

Apart from the statewide dates, 12 districts in Maharashtra may observe two additional dry days due to Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The State Election Commission rescheduled these polls following the state mourning period in regard to the sudden demise of Maharashtra's deputy CM, Ajit Pawar. While a formal excise notification is still awaited, dry days are typically enforced during elections.

The tentative schedule is:

Friday, February 7 – Polling Day

Sunday, February 9 – Counting Day

12 Districts likely to be affected on these dates:

Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Latur and Parbhani.

What can we do instead?

While the dry day may alter party plans, it doesn’t have to bring socialising to a halt. People can plan by purchasing alcohol beforehand or choose alcohol-free house parties and gatherings. Restaurants and cafés will remain open as usual, with only liquor service being suspended.