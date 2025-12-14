VIDEO: Wankhede Goes Berserk With 'Messi Messi' Chants, Mumbai Crowd Awaits Argentina Ace During GOAT India Tour

Lionel Messi has arrived in Mumbai and the city is all geared up to give the Argentine ace a rousing welcome. Messi is expected at the Wankhede Stadium this evening as part of the Goat India Tour. Fans have packed the stadium, cheering and dancing as they wait to see the Barcelona legend in the flesh.

Ahead of his visit, DJ Chetas kicked off the proceedings with some lively music. Fans have gathered in large numbers in and outside the stadium, chanting and displaying banners in the Barcelona legend's honour. The crowd, packed in numbers, chanted 'Messi, Messi' hours before the Argentine was scheduled to arrive for the festivities.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is stayed at Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he attended a Padel GOAT Club event.

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will witness Messi in his element. The football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy.