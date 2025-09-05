Who is Anjali Krishna? IPS Officer Involved In Verbal Spat With Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Over Illegal Excavation In Solapur |

Solapur: A major controversy has erupted in Maharashtra’s Solapur district after a video surfaced showing a direct exchange between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and IPS officer Anjali Krishna during an anti-encroachment operation. The incident took place in Kurdu village of Madha taluka, where Krishna, currently serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Karmala, was acting against illegal excavation based on complaints from local residents.

Who is Anjali Krishna?

Anjali Krishna is a 2023-batch IPS officer, currently posted in Solapur district. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she comes from a humble background, her father runs a small cloth shop and her mother works as a typist in the local court. She completed her schooling at St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, and graduated in Mathematics from HHMSPB NSS College for Women, Neeramankara, reported Navbharat Times.

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2022 with an All India Rank of 355, Krishna joined the Indian Police Service and has since earned recognition for her honesty, determination, and sharp administrative skills.

Details On The Incident

According to reports, Krishna and her team arrived at the site and attempted to halt the ongoing illegal work. Those involved in the excavation resisted and allegedly threatened the police. Local strongman Baba Jagtap is said to have called Ajit Pawar, who then directly spoke to DSP Krishna on the phone.

In the viral video, Pawar can be heard instructing Krishna to stop the operation immediately and to coordinate with the local tehsildar instead. When Krishna asked for clarification, Pawar identified himself, saying he was Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He then reportedly told her, “You don’t recognise my face? I’ll take action against you. You’re showing too much daring.” Pawar later video-called the officer as well, firmly ordering her to halt the proceedings.

The entire episode reportedly stretched for a brief period of time, during which Pawar consistently pressed the officer to step back. This exchange, now circulating widely on social media, has sparked a political storm in Maharashtra. While opposition parties have accused Pawar of misusing his position to shield illegal activities, many citizens are praising DSP Krishna for standing her ground in the face of political pressure.