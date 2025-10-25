Pune Crime: Husband Murders Pregnant Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair; Arrested Within 24 Hours After Tattoo Reveals His Name | Representative Image

A shocking murder case has come to light from Bhigwan in Pune district, where a husband killed his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair.

The accused has been identified as Sudarshan alias Raviraj Ranjit Jadhav (36), a resident of Katphal, Baramati taluka.

The incident came to light on October 22 when the local police patil received information about a suspicious black blanket tied up under a bridge in Madanwadi.

According to the police, the accused Sudarshan allegedly hit his pregnant wife, Dipali Sudarshan Jadhav (30), on the head with an iron rod, leading to her death on the spot. To hide the matter, Sudarshan wrapped her body in a blanket and dumped it under a bridge near Madanwadi village on the Bhigwan–Baramati road.

During the investigation, police found the decomposed body of a woman aged around 30–35 years, with a head injury and a tattoo on her hand reading “Raviraj.”

Regarding the matter, a case was registered under the section of murder at Bhigwan Police Station.

Police circulated the photographs of the deceased and her tattoo across nearby police stations. Acting on a tip-off, police found that a missing person complaint had been registered at Baramati Taluka Police Station on October 14 by her husband, Sudarshan.

When questioned, Sudarshan identified the tattoo and confirmed that the body was that of his wife, Dipali. However, during the interrogation, Sudarshan failed to give proper answers, raising suspicion. Later, he confessed to the crime. He admitted that he suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair and that they had argued over her pregnancy on October 12. In a fit of rage, he struck her on the head with an iron rod, killing her instantly. To hide the crime, he wrapped the body in a blanket, placed it on his scooter, and dumped it under the bridge in Madanwadi.