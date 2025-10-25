Where To Celebrate Chhath Puja In Pune This Year? Here’s The Full List Of Venues

Chhath Puja celebration | ANI

Pune: The Chhath Puja has officially begun on Saturday and will continue till Tuesday, as it's a four-day festival. Chhath Puja is famously celebrated in India's Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal areas of India, being a festival observed by Indians and Nepalese. A lot of this population stays in Pune, and in recent years, Chhath Puja has been celebrated on a grand scale in the city.

For Migrant Punekars who don't want to feel homesick and want to celebrate their festival in large-scale celebrations, some spots are known to celebrate the festival every year.

Chhath Puja is celebrated in Aundh, Ghorpadi, Chinchwad, Kalewadi, Karve Nagar, Bhosari, Pimpri, Nigdi Pradhikaran, Ravet, Talegaon Dabhade, Undri, Wadgaon (Sinhagad Road), Theergaon, Pashan, Wagholi, Viman Nagar, Vadgaonsheri, Lohgaon, Baner, and other areas. Below is the list of contact numbers and precise locations of the Chhath Puja organised by Bihar Foundation in Pune.

List of Chhath Puja Venues In Pune | Sourced

About Chhath Puja:

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and his wife Usha. It is celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. The festival takes place six days after Diwali, usually in October or November. Devotees, especially women, observe it by fasting, bathing in holy rivers, and offering prayers to the rising and setting sun. The rituals are performed on riverbanks, ponds, or any clean water body.

The festival is celebrated to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life and to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being. Devotees prepare traditional offerings like thekua and fruits, observe strict discipline, and stand in water while performing the rituals. Chhath Puja is one of the most eco-friendly and spiritually significant festivals, emphasizing purity, devotion, and harmony with nature.