Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Maharashtra Farmers That State Has Not Gone Back On Its Farm Loan Waiver Promise

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday assured that the state government has not backtracked on its promise about a loan waiver for farmers, after a person interrupted him mid-speech at NCP rally and asked him about his stand on the issue.

Farmer Interrupts Ajit Pawar’s Speech Over Loan Waiver

Pawar was addressing a party gathering at Umri in Nanded district, when one of the attendees stopped him midway and demanded that he speak about farm loan waiver and the government's decision.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, then listed the state government's expenditure on various schemes and clarified that the government had never said no to waiving loans of farmers.

Nanded, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says, "The state government has never said that it will not waive loans. The state has taken responsibility for its farmers and will fulfill it. A special package of Rs. 32,000 crore has been allocated for those affected by… pic.twitter.com/Bcqb2K1q9v — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2025

"The state government has allocated nearly Rs 32,000 crore for flood-affected farmers. It has kept Rs 45,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin scheme. The state is also paying around Rs 23,000 crore for the waiver of electricity bills of farmers. The state is also running schemes like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravan Bal Yojana. In such a situation, decisions have to be taken with due consideration," he said.

Pawar said that the Mahayuti government, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, had made a promise about farm loan waiver before the assembly elections and stands by its assurance.

"We have not refused it (the loan waiver). A committee has been formed, and I have gone through the file about it," he said.

Maharashtra Announces ₹31,628 Crore Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

Earlier this month, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods last month, and said that it would announce a loan waiver in due course.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)