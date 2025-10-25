Mumbai News: BMC Sets Up 148 Artificial Ponds, 403 Changing Rooms At 67 Locations To Ensure Safe Chhath Puja 2025 Celebrations

BMC sets up 148 artificial ponds and 403 changing rooms at 67 locations in Mumbai to ensure safe and orderly Chhath Puja celebrations | File Photo

Mumbai: On the occasion of Chhath Puja on October 27–28, the BMC has made arrangements at around 67 locations across Mumbai to prevent crowding at beaches and natural water bodies.

A total of 148 artificial immersion ponds and tanks will be provided to ensure a safe and clean environment. Additionally, first aid facilities, special provisions for Nirmalya Kalash and cleanliness, and 403 changing rooms will be available.

Single-Window System for Permissions

The BMC had set up a single-window system to provide Chhath Puja organising committees and mandals with the necessary permissions. Each ward has been assigned a coordination officer to liaise with the police and traffic departments.

Of 148 artificial immersion ponds the largest number of ponds and tanks are in Ghatkopar 44, Dahisar 22 and Kandivali 16, with the remaining locations also equipped with artificial ponds and ensured water supply.

Last year, BMC provided facilities at 39 locations; this year, both the number of locations and artificial ponds have been increased to better accommodate the celebrations.

BMC sets up 148 artificial ponds and 403 changing rooms at 67 locations in Mumbai to ensure safe and orderly Chhath Puja celebrations | File Photo

Cleanliness and Safety Measures

The BMC will deploy extra staff and equipment for cleanliness and waste management at all Chhath Puja sites. Nirmalay Kalash, temporary restrooms, 403 changing rooms, tables, and chairs will be provided, along with adequate lighting and police arrangements.

Traffic police and local authorities will coordinate for public safety and vehicle parking, while drinking water and first-aid facilities will be ensured. Officials will regularly inspect sites to monitor proper implementation of all arrangements.

Also Watch:

Officials Urge Precautions

Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) and Coordination Officer, have urged citizens not to venture into deep sea, avoid believing rumors, and contact BMC at 1916 in case of emergencies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/