 Vasai Crime: Case Filed Against 2 BJP Activists For Sharing Offensive Video Of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Worker
Vasai Crime: Case Filed Against 2 BJP Activists For Sharing Offensive Video Of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Worker

An offensive video of a Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) activist was created and shared on social media. A case has been registered against two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists at Nalasopara Police Station in this regard. Notably, both activists are said to be externed (Tadipar) but are allegedly moving freely in the city.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
The complainant, Kiran Bansode (35), resides in Nalasopara and is an active worker of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. He consistently raises his voice against various issues and malpractices in the city. On September 26, an offensive video of him was circulated on the social media platform Facebook.

The video was secretly filmed while Bansode was urinating by the roadside. An obscene, defamatory caption was written over it, and the post was made viral. BJP activists Rhitik Pol and Pritesh Pawar allegedly took the video and posted it on social media.

In his complaint, Bansode stated, "Because of the complaints I filed against these two, they were externed. Therefore, to take revenge, they created this video and defamed me in society."

Legal Action Initiated

Based on this complaint, a case has been registered against Rhitik Pol and Pritesh Pawar at Nalasopara Police Station under Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing harassment.

Accused Roaming Freely Despite District Ban

Significantly, Pritesh Pawar and Rhitik Pol, the two BJP activists who allegedly created the video, have various cases filed against them, leading to their externment (District Ban/Jilhabandi). Despite this, Bansode claims that they are openly moving about in the city.

"Both the accused, Rhitik Pol and Pritesh Pawar, are externed. A case has been registered against them for circulating a video defaming Kiran Bansode on social media. Further legal action is being taken against them." - Vishal Walvi - Senior Police Inspector, Nalasopara Police Station.

