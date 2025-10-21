Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused After Intensive Search |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai Crime Branch Unit 2 has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a molestation and assault case registered under the jurisdiction of Naigaon Police Station. The accused, identified as Ranu Kamlesh Singh, a resident of Jalil village in Chopara, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on October 20 following an intensive manhunt.

Incident in Vasai East

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 14 at around 10:30 p.m. when a 25-year-old woman was walking from Tivri Phatak towards Kajupada Dambar Plant in Vasai East. When she reached near a service centre, the accused allegedly approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her.

As the woman resisted and attempted to raise an alarm, the accused allegedly covered her mouth, threatened to kill her, and physically assaulted her. He then tried to drag her into nearby bushes and attempted to undress her with the intent to outrage her modesty.

FIR Registered Under BNS

Based on the survivor’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Naigaon Police Station on October 15 under Sections 74, 76, 11(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the registration, the Vasai Crime Branch initiated a parallel investigation, deploying multiple teams to trace the suspect. Officers examined the crime scene, collected evidence, and scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas, including railway stations along the Western line, to track his movements.

Arrest and Further Investigation

After several days of search operations, the accused was traced and detained on October 20. He was later handed over to the Naigaon Police for further investigation and interrogation.

Police officials said a detailed probe is underway to determine whether the accused has been involved in any previous offences in the region.