Relief For Manikrao Kokate: Bombay High Court Stays Sentence Of NCP Leader, Grants Bail In 1995 Cheating & Forgery Case

NCP (AP) leader Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: The Bombay High Court on Friday suspended the sentence of Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate in the 1995 cheating and forgery case and granted him bail against Rs1 lakh surety.. Justice RN Laddha, however, refused to stay his conviction.

HC Hearing on Suspension of Sentence Plea

The HC was hearing an application filed by Kokate seeking suspension of his sentence and bail. He has approached the HC challenging the orders of the Nashik Sessions Court that upheld his conviction and two-year jail term in a cheating and forgery case. Pending hearing on appeal, he had sought suspension of sentence and bail.

Conviction May Impact Ministerial Post

Kokate, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, represents the Sinnar Assembly constituency in Nashik district. His advocate, Aniket Nikam, sought urgent hearing, submitting that the conviction could lead to Kokate losing his ministerial post as well as his MLA membership.

Magistrate Court Conviction in February

On February 20, a magistrate court in Nashik district convicted Kokate and his brother Sunil Kokate and sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment for submitting forged documents to obtain flats under a government quota.

Sessions Court Orders and Appeal

The Sessions Court at Nashik, on March 5, suspended the sentence and stayed the conviction.

However, on December 16, the Sessions Court confirmed the two-year sentence for fraudulently acquiring flats under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Immediately on December 17, he approached the HC challenging the conviction. In the interim, he sought suspension of his sentence and bail.

Case Dates Back to 1995

The case dates back to 1995 and was filed by former minister Tukaram Dighole, who alleged that the Kokate brothers committed forgery and fraud to secure flats under the Chief Minister’s discretionary quota.

The prosecution claimed they falsely projected themselves as belonging to the low-income group and declared that they owned no other property. Subsequent investigation found the documents submitted by them to be forged.

Plea for Stay on Conviction

Challenging the Sessions Court order confirming his conviction, Kokate approached the High Court and, pending hearing of his appeal, sought a stay on his conviction.

