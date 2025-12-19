Thane Police Bust Inter-State Drug Smuggling Gang; 14 Arrested, 35.4 Kg Ganja And Pistol Seized | VIDEO

Thane Police seize large consignment of ganja and arrest 14 accused in inter-state drug smuggling case | X - @ThaneCityPolice

Thane, Dec 19: The Thane Police Commissionerate has achieved another major success against drug dealers. The police have busted an inter-state organised gang involved in drug smuggling, arresting 14 accused. After this strict action, there has been a stir among drug smugglers in the area.

This action was taken under a joint operation by the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station and the Kalyan Traffic Branch. Police received secret information that a gang was smuggling cannabis on a large scale. Based on the information, the police laid a trap and caught all the accused.

35 kg 400 grams of cannabis and pistol seized

Police recovered 35 kg 400 grams of cannabis from the possession of the accused. The market price is said to be millions of rupees. Besides this, a country-made pistol has also been seized. The investigation revealed that this gang used to illegally procure ganja from Odisha and supply it to various cities in Maharashtra.

Accused have criminal history

According to police records, the arrested accused have a long criminal history. More than 40 cases under the NDPS Act have already been registered against them.

Considering the seriousness of the matter and the nature of organised crime, the Thane Police have also taken action against this gang under MCOCA, which has further increased the legal troubles of the accused.

Thane police officials have given a clear message that the police are fully committed to making the city drug-free, and no criminal involved in drug trafficking will be spared.

