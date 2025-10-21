 Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U Mumba Youngster Balabharati Pass Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U Mumba Youngster Balabharati Pass Away

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U Mumba Youngster Balabharati Pass Away

The Pro Kabaddi League has been plunged into shock following the deaths of Jaipur Pink Panthers assistant manager Vedant Devadiga and U Mumba youngster Balabharati. While Devadiga was only 23 years old, Balabharati was 20 as the tragic incident occurred when the whole of India was celebrating Diwali, leaving everyone heartbroken.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Vedant Devadiga and Balabharti. | (Credits: X)

The Pro Kabaddi League has been plunged into shock following the deaths of Jaipur Pink Panthers assistant manager Vedant Devadiga and U Mumba youngster Balabharati. While Devadiga was only 23 years old, Balabharati was 20 as the tragic incident occurred when the whole of India was celebrating Diwali, leaving everyone heartbroken.

Read Also
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Nitin Kumar’s Super 10 Leads Jaipur Pink Panthers Comeback To Clinch...
article-image

Balabharati, the 20-year-old, was born in Pondicherry on October 30, 2005 and had developed in sports from a very young age. The youngster started training in Kabaddi at the age of 15 and has since established himself as a right defender. He has featured in 33 matches, scoring a healthy 55 points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba share social media posts to pay tribute

Jaipur Pink Panther took to X and wrote how much they will miss Devadiga's passion and dedication:

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake

"The Jaipur Pink Panthers family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our Assistant Manager, Vedant Devadiga. He was a beloved member of our family; his passion and dedication will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

As far as U Mumba go, they wrote on social media:

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Balabharathi, who represented Yuva Mumba earlier this year. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time."

Both U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers are slated to face today in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...

'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND...

'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND...