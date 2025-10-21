Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U Mumba Youngster Balabharati Pass Away

Vedant Devadiga and Balabharti. | (Credits: X)

The Pro Kabaddi League has been plunged into shock following the deaths of Jaipur Pink Panthers assistant manager Vedant Devadiga and U Mumba youngster Balabharati. While Devadiga was only 23 years old, Balabharati was 20 as the tragic incident occurred when the whole of India was celebrating Diwali, leaving everyone heartbroken.

Balabharati, the 20-year-old, was born in Pondicherry on October 30, 2005 and had developed in sports from a very young age. The youngster started training in Kabaddi at the age of 15 and has since established himself as a right defender. He has featured in 33 matches, scoring a healthy 55 points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba share social media posts to pay tribute

Jaipur Pink Panther took to X and wrote how much they will miss Devadiga's passion and dedication:

"The Jaipur Pink Panthers family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our Assistant Manager, Vedant Devadiga. He was a beloved member of our family; his passion and dedication will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

As far as U Mumba go, they wrote on social media:

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Balabharathi, who represented Yuva Mumba earlier this year. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time."

Both U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers are slated to face today in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.