Chhath Puja 2025 Brings ₹3,000 Crore Boost To Mumbai’s Economy, ₹38,000 Crore Nationwide Trade: CAIT

Mumbai: The four-day grand and spiritually uplifting festival of Chhath Puja, symbolising faith, purity, and devotion to the Sun God, is expected to generate business worth Rs 3,000 crore business in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone. Nationwide, the celebration is projected to bring a record Rs 38,000 crore in trade, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

150 Million Devotees Observing the Sacred Rituals

Around 150 million devotees across the country—men and women alike—are observing rituals of fasting, bathing, and offering prayers to the setting and rising sun during the festival. The growing economic impact of Chhath Puja underscores its evolution from a regional celebration to a major national event that unites people across states.

Festival Strengthening Cultural Unity and Trade

Shankar Thakkar, National Minister of CAIT and President of the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation, noted that the festival’s rising popularity has strengthened cultural unity while significantly boosting the economy. “Last year, the total festive business stood at around Rs 31,000 crore, compared to Rs 27,000 crore in 2023—showing steady annual growth in Chhath-related trade,” he said.

Surge in Demand for Traditional Festive Items

CAIT National General Secretary and MP Praveen Khandelwal highlighted that key products witnessing high demand include soop, daura, daliya, earthen lamps, bamboo baskets, sugarcane, fruits, lemons, wheat flour, sweets like thekua, dates, sarees, utensils, ghee, milk, and decoration items—creating business opportunities for small traders, artisans, and local industries.

Chhath Celebrations Spread Across India

The festival is being celebrated with grandeur in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh, with millions from the Purvanchal region participating with deep devotion, even from cities far from their native homes.

BMC Expands Chhath Facilities Across Mumbai

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made elaborate arrangements this year, expanding Chhath Puja facilities to 67 designated sites across the city and suburbs—up from 39 last year. A total of 148 artificial ponds have been created to ensure clean and safe rituals, along with 403 changing rooms and temporary sanitation facilities.

Devotees to Offer Arghya to the Sun

On October 28 evening and October 29 morning, lakhs of devotees will offer arghya to the setting and rising sun. Markets across the city are witnessing heavy footfall as devotees purchase traditional items.

A Tradition Promoting Harmony and Sustainability

Thakkar added that Chhath Puja represents one of India’s most ancient and scientific traditions, promoting nature worship, cleanliness, self-discipline, and environmental harmony—values that continue to inspire generations.

