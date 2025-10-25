 Maharashtra News: Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed As Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Station
Three years after the renaming of the Aurangabad city in Maharashtra, the Central Railway on Saturday said the Aurangabad railway station has been officially renamed as "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station." Its new station code will be 'CPSN', the Central Railway said in a release. The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway.

Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
Government Notification And Historical Context

The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 had issued a gazette notification to change the name of the Aurangabad railway station.

The move came nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally renamed Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The city, previously named for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received the new name as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and second ruler of the Maratha state.

Historical Significance Of The Station And City

Aurangabad railway station was opened in 1900, during the reign of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a tourist hub, surrounded by many historical monuments including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

