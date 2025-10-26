Software Engineer Arrested In Woman Doctor’s Suicide Case In Satara; PSI Named In Note Still Absconding |

The police on Saturday arrested a software engineer in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Satara district, an official said. A team from the Phaltan police arrested Prashant Bankar from Pune. He is one of the two men the doctor had named in a suicide note written on her palm.

Accused Sent to Police Custody

Bankar, accused of mentally harassing the victim and now facing an abetment of suicide charge, was produced before a Satara district court, which remanded him to four days’ police custody.

Doctor Found Dead in Phaltan Hotel

The victim, a native of Beed in the Marathwada region, was posted at a government hospital in Satara district. She was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night, police said.

Serious Allegations in Suicide Note

In the note inscribed on her palm, the doctor alleged that Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, had mentally harassed her.

Based on the note, a case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against both accused.

Links Between Victim and Accused

According to police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor lived. The victim had allegedly spoken to him over the phone and chatted shortly before taking her own life, investigators said.

PSI Suspended, Search Underway

PSI Gopal Badane, who is yet to be arrested, was suspended from service after his name surfaced during the investigation, police confirmed.

Family Demands Justice

The doctor was cremated at her native place in Beed’s Wadwani tehsil on Friday night. Her relatives have demanded capital punishment for both accused.

Claims of Workplace Harassment

One of her relatives alleged that the doctor had been under pressure from police officers to alter post-mortem and medical test reports of arrested persons. Her two cousins, also doctors, claimed that the hospital administration deliberately assigned her post-mortem duties to harass her.