 Mumbai: Bandra Sweet Shop Duped Of ₹20,000 By Man Posing As BMC Employee Seeking To Exchange ₹10 Coins For Notes
He told the owner that he needed to exchange 2,000 coins of Rs10, totalling Rs20,000, into notes, which he said was his salary deposited in the bank by the BMC. As the shop also needed Rs10 coins, the owner agreed and gave Rs20,000 to an employee, sending him to the bank with the purported BMC employee.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
A case of fraud involving Rs20,000 has come to light from a sweet shop in Bandra West. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case of fraud involving Rs20,000 has come to light from a sweet shop in Bandra West. According to the police, on Thursday at 2pm, a man entered the shop claiming to be a BMC employee.

Conman Seeks Coin Exchange at Sweet Shop

