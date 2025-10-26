Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Update: Over 80% Stretch Operational, Gujarat Packages Nearing Completion

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, continues to make steady progress across multiple sections. The Delhi–Vadodara stretch, covering 31 packages, has achieved significant milestones. Out of these, 27 packages are already operational across Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Packages 10 and 15 in Rajasthan, and Package 26 in Gujarat, are nearing completion with 94 per cent, 82 per cent and 74 per cent progress respectively.

Looking at the current status, significant sections of the expressway, except Packages 8, 9 and 10 in Gujarat, would become operational in the next 6-8 months!



The 1,386-km-long corridor’s Delhi–Vadodara section involves leading infrastructure firms such as APCO Infratech, HG Infra, GR Infraprojects, Larsen & Toubro, and GHV India. Notably, Larsen & Toubro’s Package 11 and GR Infra’s multiple packages across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have achieved 100 per cent completion.

Vadodara–Virar Section Moves Steadily

The Vadodara–Virar section, consisting of 13 packages, also shows strong advancement. Among them, six packages are fully operational, while others are in the final stages. Package 5, spanning 25 km from Ankleshwar to Kim, executed by Sadbhav Engineering and Gawar Construction, has shown marked improvement, with completion status rising to 86 per cent from 82 per cent last month.

GR Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, and Patel Infrastructure are among the firms driving this phase forward. Packages 8 and 9, awarded to Roadways Solutions India Infra, currently stand at 5 per cent and 40 per cent completion respectively, while Package 12 by Montecarlo in Maharashtra has reached 85 per cent progress.

DND–Faridabad–KMP Spur Nears Full Operation

The DND–Faridabad–KMP Spur, which connects the National Capital Region to the main expressway, is close to completion. Out of the four packages, three are fully operational in Haryana, while the Jewar Spur package by APCO Infratech has recorded 56 per cent completion, up from 54 per cent previously.

JNPT Spur in Final Stages

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Spur in Maharashtra is also nearing completion. Package 15 by Agroh Infrastructure has achieved 86 per cent progress, while Package 18 has merged with MSRDC’s Virar–Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor Project. Other packages under IRCON and Shivalaya Construction are between 77 per cent and 82 per cent complete.