 Mumbai Rains: City Braces For Heavy Showers, Gusty Winds; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Thane & Palghar | VIDEO
On October 26, Mumbai will face unsettled weather, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar due to potential storms and strong winds.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Mumbai Rains: City Braces For Heavy Showers, Gusty Winds; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Thane & Palghar

Mumbai is expected to experience a day of unsettled weather on Sunday, October 26, with thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds forecasted throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, warning residents of isolated thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rainfall, and winds reaching 40–50 km/h.

According to the IMD, light spells of rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h are very likely to occur at isolated places over Mumbai in the next few hours. Navi Mumbai is facing light showers throughout the day and is expected to continue for next 2-3 days.

The weather conditions are attributed to a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, avoid using electrical appliances, and refrain from venturing near coastal areas. Motorists should exercise caution on the roads due to reduced visibility and slippery conditions.

The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, warning of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. As the weather system continues to develop, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will issue further advisories as necessary.

