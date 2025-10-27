Mumbai News: Bandra Residents Raise Alarm Over Religious Structure On Carter Road CRZ Land |

The residents of Bandra have raised concerns over misuse of Carter road sea front after an religious structure has come up on the coastal regulations zone (CRZ) land. "The gazebo at the northern end is being converted to a religious structure. It is right next to the toilet block. It is not a very ideal place for a religious structure and also violation of CRZ norms," the citizens said in their complaint letter to the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Chief Minister's office.

Citizen Group Voices Protest

The letter is sent by Citizens Movement for Environment and Civic Action, a citizen activist group. "The promenade at Carter Road sea front is used by thousands of people daily to exercise, watch the sunset and get fresh air, but slowly being misused and CRZ norms are violated. Recently, a large protest was held when the food plaza was put up. The wishes of the residents of the area and the daily visitors was completely ignored."

"Was there a demand for a temple? Who has permission applied for the permission of the religious structure and any permission given to build such a structure on a green space meant only for open spaces and recreations?, the letter demands.

Residents Criticise Local Authorities

Naazish Shah, a resident of Bandra said, "It seems the ward office has reduced to a rubber stamp authority bowing to the dictates of some powerful people who do not think it is necessary to take any permission from the Maritime Board whether for the food plaza or now for a religious structure."