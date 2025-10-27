Mumbai: Temple Management Course Sees Growing Demand But Placement System Lags | Representative Image

The launch of a specialised postgraduate course in temple management last year in Mumbai has generated significant student interest, demonstrating the potential for professional careers in India’s spiritual economy. However, the course still lacks a unified placement mechanism for graduates.

In October 2024, the University of Mumbai and Welingkar Institute’s WeSchool introduced the six-month program in collaboration with Temple Connect, an initiative connecting global Hindu temples. The course aims to professionalise temple operations through technology, sustainability, and inclusivity while equipping participants with strategic and managerial expertise.

Growing National Interest

As the course enters its second year, demand is rising. Savitribai Phule Pune University plans to launch the program this year, and Temple Connect reports that 42 universities across India have expressed interest in starting similar courses.

The first batch recorded 32 students studying subjects such as Indian knowledge tradition, crowd management, and temple financial affairs. Training combines three months of classroom instruction with three months of on-the-job training, along with volunteering opportunities during the International Temple Convention and Expo hosted by Temple Connect.

Placement Challenges

Despite the growing interest, the course lacks a systematic placement approach. While individual institutions have placement cells, there is no unified system to connect graduates with temples seeking qualified professionals.

Student Demographics and Career Paths

Temple Connect founder Giresh Kulkarni explained that applicants generally fall into three categories: those from families associated with temples, residents of temple towns, and individuals with personal interest in temple management. Many graduates return to serve the same temple they were associated with during the course.

Kulkarni highlighted that while Temple Connect facilitates references from temples, broader awareness of the course is needed to tap into the vast opportunities within the temple ecosystem.

Digital Expansion on the Horizon

Temple Connect plans to launch regional language-based online training courses covering aspects such as human resources, surveillance, and temple security, aiming to make training accessible to a wider audience.