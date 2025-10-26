'Bas Yehi Karo Tumlog': Farah Khan IRKED As Paps Record Her While Talking To Ashoke Pandit At Satish Shah's Funeral In Mumbai – Video

Filmmaker Farah Khan attended the funeral of veteran actor Satish Shah in Mumbai on Sunday, October 26, after his passing on Saturday afternoon at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. The last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle. Several of Satish's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars, among others, were present to pay their respects.

Farah Khan Irked As Paps Record Her At Satish Shah's Funeral

After the funeral, Farah was seen speaking to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit about Satish, while paparazzi recorded their conversation. This visibly irked her, and she expressed her disappointment at them for disregarding the sensitivity of the moment. She was heard saying, "Bas yehi karo tumlog... Poora time yehi karo," before walking away.

Check out the video:

Before the cremation, his mortal remains were kept at his Bandra residence from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., allowing close friends and family to pay their respects.

On Saturday, Farah, who directed Satish in her 2004 hit Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen, shared an emotional note mourning his loss. "Rest in peace, dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending me memes and jokes every day (sic)," she wrote.

Satish Shah's Manager Recalls Actor's Final Moments

Satish's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, spoke about his final moments to ANI, saying that Satish was having lunch at 2 p.m. at his Bandra home when he suddenly collapsed after taking a single bite. "The ambulance took about half an hour to arrive, and we transported him to the hospital, where he was declared dead," added the manager.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.