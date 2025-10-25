 Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms
Veteran actor Satish Shah, 74, passed away on Saturday at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital due to kidney failure. He was found unresponsive at his residence, and despite emergency efforts and CPR, could not be revived, the hospital confirmed. Satish, beloved for his versatile roles in Indian cinema and television, will be laid to rest in a funeral on Sunday, October 26.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on Saturday afternoon, October 25, at the age of 74, at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital due to kidney failure. He was best known for his comic roles in films and shows such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om.

Just a few hours after his death, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement confirming the news, adding that the actor could not be saved despite emergency efforts.

In an official statement, the hospital said, "Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive."

"CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived. Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers during this difficult time," read the note.

The actor’s last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 p.m on Sunday, October 26.

According to his manager, Satish had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago and had been unwell for quite some time.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

