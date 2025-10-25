Rakesh Bedi Breaks Down Remembering His 'Dearest' Friend Satish Shah: 'One Of The Saddest Days Of My Life Today' – VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Satish Shah’s sudden demise at 74 has left the entire entertainment industry in shock. He passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 25, at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital due to kidney failure. Satish’s close friend, actor Rakesh Bedi, shared a video on his social media handle, remembering his 'dearest' friend.

Rakesh Bedi Breaks Down Remembering Satish Shah

On his Instagram handle, Rakesh was seen breaking down in tears as he said, "Actually, I don’t know how to say this, friends. I am feeling very emotional. In fact, I am finding it difficult to even talk. My dearest friend, Satish Shah, he was my batchmate at FTII, my classmate."

He added, "We did so many films together. He is no more. Today, he passed away. The emotions I am feeling… it’s very difficult to say how to put it in words. I just don’t know. One of the saddest days of my life, today. Satish Shah, I loved him a lot. Rest in peace, bro."

Check out the video:

Satish Shah Funeral Details

The late actor's funeral is scheduled for Sunday, October 26. Further details regarding Satish's last rites are expected to be shared later today.s

The veteran actor, whose career spanned over four decades in film and television, was a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He began his journey in the late 1970s and quickly became one of India’s most beloved character actors.

Satish Shah has appeared in several movies including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Fanaa, Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om, among others.