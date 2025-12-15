 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & When To Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Romantic Film?
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & When To Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Romantic Film?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat | Netflix

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romance drama film featuring Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle and Sonam Bajwa as Adaa Randhawa. The film was released in theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. The film received mixed responses from audiences and emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The film is now set to be released on Netflix, starting from December 16, 2025.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat theme

The film is based on themes of intense, obsessive love turning toxic, heartbreak, passion, and the conflict between devotion and possessiveness. It is directed by Milap Zaveri. The is written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap Zaveri. It is produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. Nigam Bomzan has done the cinematography, and John Stewart Eduri has composed the music of the film with Ariyan Mehedi.

Plot overview

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat centers on a formidable politician, Vikramaditya, whose dangerous obsession with an actress, Adaa, ignites after she spurns his advances, resulting in a dark, gripping narrative where his fixation evolves into a violent obsession, compelling Adaa to take drastic actions, delving into themes of toxic love, obsession, and dominance amid a setting of power and trauma.

Cast and characters

The film features Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle, Sonam Bajwa as Adaa Randhawa, Rajesh Khera as Raheja, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr. Randhawa, Shaad Randhawa as Sanjay, Sachin Khedekar as Ganpatrao Bhonsle, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr. Randhawa, among others.

