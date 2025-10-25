When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital due to kidney failure. He was 74. The actor had been unwell for some time and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago.

In a throwback interview with Bollywood Bubble, Satish recalled losing his cool at Shah Rukh Khan while filming the challenging spitting scenes in his 2004 film Main Hoon Na.

When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At SRK Over Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na

He revealed that he would take a gulp of water and hold it in his mouth, then accentuate certain words and syllables so that the water would spray. He would put in so much effort, yet Shah Rukh would end up bursting into laughter.

"Shah Rukh badme hass deta tha toh retake ho jata tha. Aise 8 retakes ek baar huye wo classroom me. Main fir bhadak gaya, maine kaha ki main iske baad nahi karunga and everyone is laughing, they are falling off the chair and I think it is there in one of the YouTube videos. Then I gave another shot and waha pe bhi usne hass diya tha so they had to insert Zayed Khan’s scene kyuki waha bhi usne hass diya tha. It was very difficult to keep a straight face and do these things but hota hai aisa sab," added Shah.

Further, Satish revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan who convinced him to take on a role in Main Hoon Na, even though he had wanted to play the principal, a part that eventually went to Boman Irani.

"Shah Rukh then said, 'Satish bhai aise role toh aapne kayi baar kiya hai aur koi bhi kar sakta hai. I think you should this role because we can’t think of anybody else doing it.’ Wo aur Farah dono ne mujhe channe ke jhaad mein chadha diya. That’s how I ended up doing that role but it was not easy because maine socha ki ye kaise kiya jaaye," Satish added.