PM Modi Calls Satish Shah True Legend Of Indian Entertainment, Pays Emotional Tribute: 'Deeply Saddened...'

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his comic roles in films and shows such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 26, at the age of 74 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital due to kidney failure.

PM Modi Calls Satish Shah True Legend Of Indian Entertainment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Satish. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also wrote, "I am shocked by the news of the demise of renowned Indian cinema actor Shri Satish Shah Ji. Through his performances and remarkable sense of humor in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Judwaa, and the iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, he ruled the hearts of audiences. His passing is an irreparable loss to Indian art and cinema. May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family, friends, and admirers to bear this loss."

Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At Mumbai Residence: Hospital

Just a few hours after his death, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement confirming the news, adding that the actor could not be saved despite emergency efforts.

In an official statement, the hospital said, "Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive."

"CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived," read the note.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.