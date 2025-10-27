Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies After Weekend Rains, But IMD Warns Of More Showers Ahead; Overall AQI Stands At 52

Mumbai Weather Update | Pinterest

Mumbai: After a weekend of heavy downpours that brought temporary waterlogging and slowed traffic in parts of the city, Mumbai woke up to clear skies and bright sunshine on Monday. However, the weather department warned that the respite may be short-lived. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai under a yellow alert today, forecasting partly cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms later in the day.

According to the IMD, daytime temperatures are expected to touch 33°C, while night temperatures may drop to around 26°C. The unseasonal rains over the weekend not only offered a much-needed break from the post-Diwali heat but also helped improve the city’s air quality, which had worsened in recent days due to firecracker pollution and stagnant winds.

Overall AQI Remains Moderate

Real-time data from AQI.in revealed that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning stood at 52, placing it in the moderate category, a major improvement from the unhealthy levels recorded in the last week. The cleaner air brought a sense of relief to residents who had been struggling with haze and poor visibility since Diwali.

Among the city’s pollution monitoring stations, Chembur recorded the highest AQI at 68, followed by Jogeshwari (62), Kurla (58), Colaba (58), and Deonar (57). Though a thin layer of smog lingered in some of these areas early in the morning, visibility and overall air freshness improved noticeably across most parts of Mumbai.

Kandivali & Parel Breathe Cleanest Air

In contrast, several neighbourhoods enjoyed exceptionally clean air. Thakur Village in Kandivali registered the best air quality in the city with an AQI of 25, followed by Parel-Bhoiwada (37), Wadala Truck Terminal (38), Borivali East (47), and Kandivali East (47), all falling in the good category.

As per AQI.in’s classification, AQI readings between 0–50 denote “Good” air, 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and above 200 as “Severe” to “Hazardous.”

Meanwhile, changing weather patterns were observed not only in Mumbai but across the Konkan region, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, where the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for October 27.

