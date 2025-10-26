 Weather Update: Unseasonal Showers Lash Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai; IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert Till October 30
Weather Update: Unseasonal Showers Lash Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai; IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert Till October 30

Devashri Bhujbal
Updated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Weather Update: Unseasonal Showers Lash Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai; IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert Till October 30 | Representational Image

Mumbai and parts of its metropolitan regions of Navi Mumbai and Thane were lashed with yet another unseasonal rainfall on Sunday evening. The state has been witnessing unseasonal rainfall since last week due to upper air cyclonic circulation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded Yellow Alert for rainfall accompanied thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Maharashtra till October 26, and the alert is not extended for next couple of days.

IMD Mumbai Issues Warning For Moderate Rain Spells

On Sunday evening, IMD Mumbai issued Nowcast warning for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for moderate rain spells. Navi Mumbai was lashed with gusty winds and thunderstorms, while several areas in Mumbai received above 25 mm rainfall. As per the BMC data, the areas which recieved more rainfall included: Byculla (46 mm), Malabar Hill (30 mm), Worli (32 mm), Bandra (29 mm), Andheri East (28 mm), Mulund (24 mm) and Wadala (24 mm). 

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorms accompanied with moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 25°C, respectively.

"A trough runs from the upper air cyclonic circulation associated with depression over east central Arabian sea. Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur over parts of Maharashtra between 26-30 October. Fairly Widespread to Widespread moderate rainfall activity with Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is expected over Marathwada, during 26 -29 October," IMD Mumbai said in its statement on Sunday. 

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in the said period.

AQI Satisfactory 

With the change in weather conditions, the air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai has improved. The city's AQI which was 211 (Very Poor) on Tuesday, October 21, was recorded at 51 on Sunday- which falls under Satisfactory category. Since the withdrawal of monsoon on October 10 and commencement of construction activities, coincided with Diwali festival, the AQI of Mumbai was on a downfall. Last week, several areas like Bandra Kurla complex recorded AQI above 300. However, the rainfall has taken the unsettled dust particles and air pollution thereby improving the air quality.

