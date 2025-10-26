 Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market; Visuals Surface
The incident was reported at 10.26 pm and immediately the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BEST undertaking officials and police personnel were deployed on the spot. A level II (major) fire call was declared at 10.44 pm.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market | X

Mumbai, October 26: A major fire broke out at famous Bata showroom located in Dwarkadas building at LT Road, Crawford Market on Sunday night. The horrific visuals of the massive fire which engulfed the showroom have surfaced in social media and it can be seen in the video that the fire department are trying to control the fire. There are reportedly around 12 fire tenders present at the spot and it is being claimed that the fire was caused due to a short-circuit.

As per BMC disaster management, the fire was confined all the materials stored inside the Bata showroom on the ground floor of the ground plus floor storeyed building. The smoke was seen coming out of from the adjacent shops.

As per onlookers, the fire incident took place opposite Police Commissioner's office near Metro Shoe plaza and twelve fire engines are engaged in firefighting operations.

Another Incident

Eight members of a family, including three children, were injured after a fire broke out in a 16-storey building, Agrawal Residency, on Shankar Lane in Kandivali West early Sunday morning. The blaze, reported around 7:45 a.m., was doused within 20 minutes by the fire brigade. Officials said the fire started in a second-floor flat (No. 205) and was confined to electrical wiring, wooden furniture, and fittings in the drawing room. Firefighters evacuated residents safely through the staircase.

All the victims suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation and were taken to Tunga Hospital, Malad West. While five were treated and discharged, three — Chintan Abhay Kothari (45), Khyati Chintan Kothari (42), and Jyoti Abhay Kothari (66) — remain admitted to the ICU, though their condition is reported as stable. The BMC Disaster Management Cell confirmed that all the injured belong to the same family and that the fire did not spread beyond the affected apartment.

