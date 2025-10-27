Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Assaulting Nirmal Nagar Police Constable, Threatening False Case | Representational Image

The Nirmal Nagar police have booked four individuals, including three women, for allegedly assaulting police constable Sameer Bhingardive and threatening to file a false case against him. Bhingardive, 40, is assigned to the Cyber Crime Cell and is responsible for tracing cybercrime suspects and recovering stolen or missing mobile phones. He resides at the Worli Police Camp.

Incident at Khar East Tea Stall

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on October 25 at around 6.30 pm. Bhingardive had traced a missing mobile phone and contacted its owner, autorickshaw driver Virendrakumar Saroj, instructing him to submit it at the police station.

While waiting at a tea stall on the Western Express Highway service road, Bhingardive intervened in an argument between Saroj and a woman over parking. Despite identifying himself as a policeman, Bhingardive was assaulted when two women and a man arrived at the spot. The assailants struck him on the face, head, and neck, with the man reportedly using his bracelet.

Threats and Property Damage

During the altercation, one woman broke Saroj’s driver’s licence, and another threatened to file a false case against the constable, demanding a public apology. The commotion drew a crowd, prompting immediate police action.

Police Intervention and Arrests

Constables Swapnil Tambe and Datish Tige arrived at the scene, rescued Bhingardive, and took the four accused to Nirmal Nagar police station. Bhingardive later received treatment at VN Desai Hospital, Santacruz (East).

The accused are identified as Kavita Patil, 38; Pooja Gaikwad, 32; Geeta Gorvale, 32; and Kalpesh Gaikwad, around 35, all residents of Khar East.

Case Registered

The police have registered a case under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).