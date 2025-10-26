Mumbai News: Commuters Slam Mumbai Metro Line 3 For Lack Of Escalators And Elevators At Airport Stations

X/@kunalpurohit

Mumbai’s newest lifeline, Metro Line 3, is facing public backlash over a critical accessibility failure due to the absence of descending escalators and elevators. Commuters have raised concerns, particularly about the stations connecting Mumbai Airport terminals, as flyers are being forced to haul heavy luggage down the stairs.

Accessibility Concerns at CSMIA Terminals

The Aqua Line, linking the city centre to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, has become a subject of public criticism just weeks after its full opening. While the project was hailed as a game-changer in connectivity, the lack of descending accessibility infrastructure at CSMIA T-1 and CSMIA T-2 stations has frustrated many travellers, especially senior citizens using the metro to reach the airport.

Flyers Forced to Carry Heavy Bags Down Stairs

Travellers carrying luggage and expecting world-class infrastructure at Asia’s longest underground metro line have been forced to manually drag suitcases down long, steep stairways. The inconvenience has led to a wave of criticism on social media, with commuters accusing the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) of overlooking essential commuter needs at airport-linked stations.

Social Media Outrage Sparks Public Debate

The issue came into focus after X user Kunal Purohit shared a post criticising the design flaw. “People forced to carry heavy bags down,” he wrote, highlighting the mismatch between the project’s vision of seamless travel and the ground reality.

Commuters quickly echoed similar frustrations online. One user shared their experience at the CSMIA T-1 station, saying they were “literally out of breath” after carrying a checked suitcase, adding, “The elevator wasn’t working, and there were no escalators. That’s not international standards.” Another traveller recounted being forced to handle a 25-kg suitcase on the stairs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Upward-Only Escalators Leave Travellers Stranded

The airport metro stations, including CSMIA T-2, feature long escalators that currently operate only in the upward direction, leaving no viable alternative for passengers descending from the concourse to the exit. Flyers using the T-2 terminal station must walk nearly 500 metres from the metro exit to the airport gates, while those travelling to T-1 terminal walk about 200 metres after exiting the station.

Last-Mile Connectivity Praised but Accessibility Still an Issue

MMRC has been commended for introducing connecting bridges from metro stations to both airport terminals, resolving last-mile connectivity concerns. However, commuters insist that accessibility inside the stations must match the international standards the project promises, demanding that descending escalators and functional elevators be installed immediately.

MMRC Yet to Respond

The Free Press Journal contacted MMRC for comment, but no response was received from the metro rail authority at the time of publication.