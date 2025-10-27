From RTO Inspector To ISRO Scientist: Sujata Madke’s Stellar Journey; Read Full Interview

Sujata with her mother and father when she was an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector |

Sujata Madke, hailing from Shahapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district, has charted an extraordinary path from serving as a Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO) to becoming a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Her story is one of perseverance, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to self-improvement. She joined as an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector at Thane RTO on 27 January 2023, and on 27 May 2025, she joined ISRO. She is now working with ISRO.

In this exclusive interview with Kamal Mishra, Editor – Transport & Infra, Sujata shares insights into her journey, her approach to balancing work and studies, and her message for young dreamers.

How did you manage to find time to study while working full-time at the RTO?

Sujata: Thank you! It wasn’t easy, but I followed a strict routine. I used to study early in the morning before work and again after returning home. On average, I dedicated about six hours daily to my studies. I also made sure to balance other activities getting proper sleep, watching TV, reading newspapers, and spending quality time with my family. Maintaining that balance kept me focused and energized.

Balancing a demanding government job with competitive exam preparation sounds challenging. How did you manage it?

Sujata: Time management is truly an art. You have to set your priorities right. Sometimes 24 hours feel too short, but if you genuinely want something, you’ll find time. I learned to plan my day effectively — dedicating specific hours to study, work, and rest. Even amidst a busy schedule, I made sure to spend time with friends and family. That emotional balance kept me motivated and mentally strong.

Coming from a simple village family, many people face societal pressure to get married after securing a government job. Did you experience that?

Sujata: I’m grateful that I never faced such pressure. My family has always been extremely supportive. My father, a retired Zilla Parishad clerk who now practices farming, encouraged me to pursue my ambitions. My elder sister works at Infosys, another sister ( also elder ) is a pharmacist, and my younger brother is an IT engineer. My mother father, everyone in my family values education and hard work their encouragement was my biggest strength.

Who do you credit most for your success?

Sujata: I owe my success to my family, my teachers, and the RTO department. Their constant support, faith, and encouragement made this possible. It truly takes a village to help one reach their dreams.

You have worked with the RTO earlier and now with ISRO. What differences have you observed between the two organizations in terms of working style, professionalism, and discipline?

Sujata: No doubt, there is a difference between central and state government jobs. But in my case, both organizations are different, so comparing them is not appropriate, as they are involved in different types of work. The level of discipline and professionalism in ISRO is higher compared to the RTO, mainly because there is less public interaction involved. In the RTO, my job was completely public-centric, so we cannot compare the two. In short, we can say that both have their own dignity and working style.Que: Now that you’re part of ISRO, what are your future goals?Sujata: My goal is to contribute to ISRO’s upcoming missions and research projects. Being part of India’s space program is a dream come true, and I want to make a meaningful contribution to the nation’s scientific progress.Que: Finally, what message would you like to share with young people aspiring to achieve their dreams?Sujata: Believe in yourself and your dreams — that’s the first step. Work hard, stay consistent, and never give up. Success doesn’t come overnight, but with passion and persistence, nothing is impossible.



A Moment of Pride for the Transport Department

Transport Minister honoring Sujata on Saturday at Mira Road. |

Transport Minister Coming from a farming family, Sujata Madke’s journey is a shining example of perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence,” said Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday, while honoring Sujata. “Her success is the result of the strong values instilled by her parents, the guidance and encouragement from her teachers, and her own relentless hard work. She has made Thane district and the entire Transport Department proud.”During a function in Mira Road, Minister Sarnaik felicitated Sujata and added, “Sujata’s achievement serves as a powerful inspiration, especially for youth from rural areas. Her story conveys a simple yet profound message: dream big, work sincerely, and believe in yourself success will surely follow. On behalf of the entire Transport Department, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Sujata Madke as she embarks on her promising journey at ISRO.