Mumbai News: Four Bungalows Gurudwara Begins Two-Week Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations

Four Bungalows Gurudwara Begins Two-Week Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations

Mumbai: The Four Bungalows Gurudwara in Andheri West has commenced a two-week-long celebration to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti, one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh calendar.

The celebrations began on October 24 with Prabhat Pheris — early morning devotional processions where devotees travel from home to home singing hymns. The festivities will conclude on November 5, the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Nagar Kirtan and Akhand Path to Be Held

As part of the celebrations, the Nagar Kirtan a grand devotional procession will be held on November 2. It will begin at Lokhandwala Back Road and conclude at the Four Bungalows Gurudwara at 6.00 p.m.

The Akhand Path, a continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, will commence on the morning of November 3, ahead of the main day’s festivities.

Legacy of the Gurudwara and the Suri Family

The Four Bungalows Gurudwara was founded on April 13, 1967, by Sardar Singh Suri, who served as its president for 45 years. It has since become one of Mumbai’s most revered Sikh places of worship.

Currently, Sardar Suri’s son, Sardar Jaspal Singh Suri, has been serving as president for the past 10 years, while his grandson, Maninder Singh Suri, has taken charge of day-to-day operations and community outreach initiatives.

Langar Served 365 Days a Year

The Gurudwara stands apart as the only one in Mumbai where Langar (community meals) is served twice daily, 365 days a year, feeding over 2,000 people daily. On Sundays, the number exceeds 5,000, and during Guru Nanak Jayanti, nearly 70,000 devotees are expected to partake in the Langar and Prasad.

Extending Seva Beyond Mumbai

Under Maninder Singh Suri’s leadership, the Gurudwara has extended its spirit of seva (voluntary service) beyond Mumbai. It has adopted three flood-affected villages in Punjab, providing essential aid such as seeds, diesel, and marriage assistance to struggling families.

Devotional Music and Spiritual Ambience

Over the decades, the world’s finest kirtaniyas (devotional singers) have performed at the Gurudwara, enriching the spiritual and cultural experience of devotees from across Mumbai and beyond.