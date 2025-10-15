Mumbai News: BMC To Sell 426 Affordable Flats For EWS & LIG Beneficiaries Through Lottery

BMC launches lottery for 426 affordable flats for EWS & LIG beneficiaries across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has announced the sale of 426 flats developed under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034. Priced between Rs 54 lakh and Rs 1.07 crore, these flats will be allotted through a lottery system to beneficiaries from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG).

The lottery process will be conducted between October 16 and November 21, 2025. This marks the first time the civic body is offering apartments for sale under its inclusive housing policy.

Inclusive Housing Policy Details

The inclusive housing clause, introduced in 2018 under Regulation 15 of the DCPR 2034, mandates a step toward affordable urban housing. According to the provision, developers undertaking residential projects on plots measuring 4,000 square metres or more are required to hand over 20% of the constructed area or housing units to the civic body.

In turn, the BMC is obligated to reserve 20% of these homes for Project Affected People (PAP), while the remaining units are to be sold to beneficiaries from the EWS and LIG. As per the eligibility criteria, homes meant for EWS and LIG buyers are designated for those earning less than Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh annually, respectively.

🔹विकास नियंत्रण व प्रोत्साहन नियमावली- २०३४ च्या विनियम १५ व ३३ (२०) (ब) अन्वये प्राप्त ४२६ सदनिकांच्या विक्रीसाठी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेकडून दिनांक १६ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ ते २१ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ या कालावधीत प्रक्रिया राबविण्यात येणार आहे.



🔹अत्यल्प आणि अल्प गटासाठी या सदनिका उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/m3lTLp0UhA — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 15, 2025

Flat Allocation and Size

Out of the 426 flats on offer, 381 units have been allocated for the EWS, while 45 units will be sold to LIG buyers. The flats range in size from a minimum of 269 sq.ft. to a maximum of 489 sq.ft. The online application process begins on Thursday at 10:00 AM and will remain open until 5:00 PM on November 14, 2025.

Application Process and Timeline

Applicants can pay the application fee and earnest money deposit until 11:59 PM on the same day. The final list of eligible applicants will be published on November 18 at 5:00 PM, followed by the lottery draw on November 20 at 5:00 PM. The names of the successful and waitlisted applicants will be announced on the official website on November 21 at 5:00 PM.

Applications available on https://bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in.

Applicants can contact the helpline number 022-22754553 or email their concerns to bmchomes@mcgm.gov.in.

Flat Details by Location, Size and Price

EWS Flats:

. Bhandup West: 240 flats, 269–300 sq.ft., Rs. 63.50–70.85 lakh

. Kandivali East: 30 flats, 300 sq.ft., Rs. 63.77–66.96 lakh

. Sagar Vaibhav Society, Dahisar: 04 flats, 293 sq.ft., Rs. 66.40 lakh

. Prestige Jadan, Byculla: 42 flats, 300 sq.ft., Rs. 1.01–1.06 crore

. Majas Gaon, Jogeshwari East: 46 flats, 281–283 sq.ft., Rs. 54.27–57.29 lakh

. Piramal Nagar, Goregaon West: 19 flats, 282 sq.ft., Rs. 59.15 lakh

LIG Flats:

. Trilok Park, Kandivali West: 04 flats, 399–403 sq.ft., Rs. 81.79–82.73 lakh

. Adil Allure Building, Kanjur Marg: 27 flats, 489 sq.ft., Rs. 97.86 lakh–1.07 crore

. Marol, Andheri East: 14 flats, 398–484 sq.ft., Rs. 78.50–95.49 lakh

