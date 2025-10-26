Maharashtra Youth Beaten To Death In Karnataka Over Illicit Relationship With Married Woman | Representation Image

Bengaluru: A 27-years-old youth from Gounagaon village, Nanded district of Maharashtra, was clubbed to death at Naganapalli village, Aurad taluk of Bidar district over an illicit relationship with a married woman.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, who lived in Hyderabad and came in search of the woman -- Pooja, with whom he had an illicit relationship. Chinthaki police have arrested the woman's father Ashok and elder brother Gajanana in this connection.

The married woman was living in Hyderabad, where she allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Vishnu, who was also working in Hyderabad. The woman had come down to her parents' house at Naganapalli for Deepavali festival. She had allegedly told Vishnu that there was a special ritual in her village temple after Deepavali and had invited him to the village.

On Friday morning, Vishnu reached Naganapalli village with his two friends and was waiting for Pooja at Hanuman temple. Learning about Vishnu's arrival, Ashok and Gajanana went to the temple and with the help of villagers, caught hold of Vishnu. They dragged him to the road and tied him to an electric pole and started beating him up with the clubs.

The video of Vishnu being assaulted went viral and the Chintaki police immediately rushed to Naganapalli. By that time, Vishnu was unconscious and the police shifted him first to Bidar hospital and later to Hyderabad hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Vishnu's mother had lodged a complaint with the Chintaki police stating that Vishnu was summoned by Pooja to get him murdered. The Chintaki police are investigating.

