Mumbai Rains: Why Is Maximum City Still Facing Showers In Late October? IMD Explains

Mumbai Heavy rains |

Mumbai: Even as October nears its end, Mumbai continues to witness unexpected downpours, leaving residents puzzled about the city’s seemingly endless rainy spell. Despite the official withdrawal of the southwest monsoon on October 10, overcast skies and recurring showers have persisted, prompting many to take to social media to ask, “Why is it still raining?”

According to a report by Mid-day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that the recent rainfall activity is linked to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, which has led to significant moisture incursion into the Mumbai region.

IMD Scientist Explains Why City Still Faces Rains

“Rainfall can occur due to various weather systems,” explained Nitha Sashidharan, IMD’s Scientist-B. “In this case, two separate systems are at play, the southwest monsoon, which officially withdrew on October 10 and a post-monsoon system that has continued to influence the city’s weather since last week,” he added.

While the monsoon officially retreated on October 10, Mumbai remained largely dry until October 16. However, since then, the city has seen intermittent thundershowers and intense bursts of rainfall, especially over the past three days. The IMD placed Mumbai under a Yellow Alert, forecasting up to 60 mm of rain per hour along with lightning and thunderstorms.

'Recent Rains Are Thundershowers, Not Monsoon Showers': IMD Scientist

“These are thundershowers, not monsoon showers,” clarified Sashidharan. “Unlike the monsoon’s steady rain, thundershowers produce short yet intense spells, such as the heavy downpour witnessed on Sunday evening,” he further said.

Explaining how IMD determines the onset and withdrawal of the monsoon, Sashidharan said several key factors are considered: the cessation of rainfall activity over a region, the establishment of an anticyclone in the lower troposphere, and a noticeable reduction in atmospheric moisture content.

As per Mid-day’s report, the IMD relies on a comprehensive network of systems and technology to forecast weather and issue early warnings. These include synoptic weather observations, upper-air readings, satellite and radar imagery and advanced numerical weather prediction models.

The department has been closely monitoring the low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea for over five days and issuing district-wise alerts to ensure preparedness. While rainfall activity is expected to subside gradually, IMD officials said isolated showers and cloudy conditions may continue for a few more days, keeping Mumbaikars guessing whether this year’s monsoon has truly bid farewell.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/