Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: How To Reach Wankhede Stadium By Car, Train And Metro In Mumbai

Mumbai: Lionel Messi is set to G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 to Mumbai on Sunday, December 14, turning the iconic Wankhede Stadium into the epicentre of football fever. The event will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will see Messi up close as he conducts an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 young players, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging talent pools. The event will also feature interactive penalty shootouts, a live football masterclass led by Messi, and a musical concert celebrating his legacy, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Indian fans.

If you are attending the Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of the iconic footballer, here are some easy and practical ways to reach Wankhede Stadium.

By Local Train

You can get down at Western Railways' Churchgate Station, and from there, Wankhede Stadium is about a 4 to 7 minute walk. After exiting the station, head towards Veer Nariman Road & Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road and follow the signs to the stadium.

By Bus

Many BEST buses give services to the Wankhede Stadium. One such is A-108, which operates from Central Railway Station's CSMT station, while another bus that stops at Wankhede is 123, which runs from Navy Nagar to Tardeo.

By Private Car:

You can also reach Wankhede Stadium by your private vehicle, but note that parking facilities are not available at the venue. However, visitors can make use of the limited parking spaces at select nearby locations: H. T Parekh Marg- 60 Vehicles, Jivan Bima Marg-15, K. Dubhash Marg - 50 Vehicles, Hornimal Circle - 150 Vehicles, Dorabaji Tata Road-290 Vehicles, Vinay K. Shah Marg & Ramnath Goinka Marg-142 Vehicles, N.C.P.A. Marg-103 Vehicles, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg-169 Vehicles, Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA) - 250 Vehicles, Vidhan Bhavan Marg- 39 Vehicles. Also note that several roads near the Wankhede are also closed for all vehicles.

By Metro

The Mumbai Metro 3's Churchgate station is nearest to Wankhede Stadium. From the exit, you can take a cab to reach the stadium.

Prohibited Inside Wankhede Stadium

Several items are strictly prohibited inside Wankhede Stadium. These include backpacks, laptop bags, suitcases, helmets, umbrellas, bottles, lighters, tins, cans, musical instruments, flammable or hazardous substances, fireworks, weapons, metal containers, animals (except guide dogs), tobacco products, e-cigarettes and outside food or beverages. Smoking inside the stadium is not allowed. Any such items found during checks will be confiscated and will not be returned, as no storage facility has been arranged.

Commercial banners, flags or clothing displaying logos that conflict with official sponsors or amount to ambush marketing will also not be permitted. Additionally, recording or broadcasting event visuals or details using cameras, mobile phones or other electronic devices is strictly prohibited. Violators may be asked to leave the stadium and have their devices confiscated.

