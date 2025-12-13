Demand To Name Navi Mumbai International Airport After Late DB Patil Resurfaces, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre Warns Of Protest

The long-pending demand to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after veteran people’s leader late D.B. Patil has once again gained momentum. |

Bhiwandi: The long-pending demand to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after veteran people’s leader late D.B. Patil has once again gained momentum. Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, has urged the Centre and the Maharashtra government to officially name the airport in honour of D.B. Patil, who played a pivotal role in the farmers’ and project-affected people’s movements in the region.

In this connection, MP Suresh Mhatre met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Saturday and submitted a formal memorandum reiterating the long-standing demand. During the meeting, Mhatre reminded the Chief Minister of the assurances previously given by the state government regarding naming the airport after D.B. Patil.

According to Mhatre, Chief Minister Fadnavis once again responded positively to the demand and assured that the government remains sympathetic. However, the MP expressed disappointment that despite repeated assurances, no concrete decision has been taken so far, even as the airport is close to becoming operational.

Concern Over Delay as Airport Nears Completion

“Only a few days are left for the airport to become functional, yet the government has failed to take a firm stand on naming it after D.B. Patil,” Mhatre said, adding that patience among local residents and ‘sons of the soil’ is gradually wearing thin.

The MP further warned that if the demand continues to be ignored, project-affected people and supporters will launch a ‘Bhumiputra Padyatra’ on December 22. He said the proposed march would be peaceful but decisive, aimed at pressing for justice and recognition of local sentiments.

Movement Reflects Sacrifices of Project-Affected Families

Mhatre said the agitation would reflect the emotions of families who sacrificed their land and livelihoods for major infrastructure projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and who continue to await due recognition.

Late D.B. Patil is widely regarded as a towering figure who championed the rights of farmers and displaced families during the development of Navi Mumbai. His supporters have long maintained that naming the international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his contribution and enduring legacy.

