Chaotic Demolition Of ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Building In Bhiwandi Raises Questions Over BNCMC Safety Preparedness

Bhiwandi: Serious questions have been raised over the functioning and preparedness of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) after a demolition drive of an “extremely dangerous” building in Gauripada turned chaotic, with the entire structure collapsing suddenly and engulfing the surrounding area in thick dust and debris.

Dilapidated Structure Collapses ‘Like a House of Cards’

The incident occurred in Ward Committee No. 4 at Gauripada, where the civic body initiated eviction and demolition action on a highly dilapidated ground-plus-two-storey structure bearing property number 711/0. During the operation, as a poclain machine was deployed to dismantle the building, the entire structure collapsed abruptly “like a house of cards.”

The dramatic collapse was captured on video and has since surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention and raising concerns over the manner in which the demolition was executed.

Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the sudden collapse triggered panic among local residents, while the entire locality was engulfed in heavy dust, debris and pollution for a considerable period.

Residents Complain of Health Issues and Poor Visibility

Visibility in the area dropped sharply following the collapse, with residents reporting breathing difficulties, eye irritation and general discomfort due to prolonged exposure to dust-laden air.

What has intensified criticism is the apparent absence of basic safety precautions during the demolition. Despite the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city reportedly crossing 220 — a level categorised as “poor” and hazardous to health — the civic administration allegedly failed to deploy dust suppression measures such as water sprinkling, barricading or protective coverings.

Residents also pointed out that there was no visible arrangement for traffic regulation, public safety cordoning or advance warning to people living or passing near the demolition site, further exposing lapses in planning.

Citizens Question Planning in Densely Populated Area

Local citizens and activists have questioned how such a high-risk demolition was carried out without adequate safeguards, particularly in a densely populated locality. “If the building had collapsed sideways or if people were passing nearby, the consequences could have been disastrous,” a local resident said.

BNCMC Faces Allegations of Negligence

The incident has put the BNCMC administration under sharp scrutiny, with critics alleging gross negligence and violation of standard demolition safety norms. They have demanded accountability from officials responsible for executing the operation.

Civic officials maintained that the building had been declared extremely dangerous and that demolition was necessary to prevent a larger tragedy. Residents, however, insisted that while demolition was justified, it should have been conducted in a planned, controlled and environmentally responsible manner.

The episode has once again highlighted the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement of safety and environmental guidelines during demolition drives in urban areas, especially at a time when air pollution levels remain alarmingly high and public health risks are escalating.

