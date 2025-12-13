Maharashtra News: ‘No Compromise On Mumbai’s Name, Govt Disowns 'Bombay' Remark,’ Says Minister Ashish Shelar | VIDEO

Maharashtra Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

Nagpur, Dec 13: State cultural minister Ashish Shelar assured the state legislative council on Saturday that there would be no compromise on the name of Mumbai or calling it Bombay.

The government has treated with serious disapproval a remark made by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who had said at a function in Mumbai last month that he was pleased IIT Mumbai had retained the name “IIT Bombay” instead of adopting “Mumbai”.

Govt Disowns Union Minister’s Remark

Responding to a question raised by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) member Anil Parab in the Legislative Council, state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said the government was not in a defensive mode on the issue and asserted that there would be no compromise on it.

“We disown the views expressed by the Union minister. In fact, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote immediately to the concerned ministry after the statement was made,” Shelar said.

Comment at IIT Bombay Event Triggers Row

Speaking at an event at the IIT Bombay campus on November 24, 2025, Singh had remarked that he was glad the institute had not changed its name to IIT Mumbai, also noting that IIT Madras had retained its original name.

The comment triggered sharp criticism from Maharashtra’s regional parties, particularly the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which accused the Centre of showing disrespect to Marathi identity and to the city’s official name, which was changed from Bombay to Mumbai in 1995. Other leaders alleged a bias against the name “Mumbai”, which is derived from the local deity Mumbadevi.

Parab Recalls Struggle Behind Renaming

Raising the issue in the House, Parab said many people, including Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, had fought for the renaming of Bombay to Mumbai, and that such remarks by a Union minister were an insult to their struggle.

He also pointed out that the city’s name is rooted in the worship of Goddess Mumbadevi and sought to know the state government’s policy on the matter.

